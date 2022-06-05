Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €170.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($159.89) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($189.25) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

ETR SIX2 opened at €127.00 ($136.56) on Wednesday. Sixt has a twelve month low of €103.70 ($111.51) and a twelve month high of €170.30 ($183.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €123.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €138.97.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

