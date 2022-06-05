SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $67.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SJW. Barclays increased their target price on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SJW Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.75.

NYSE:SJW opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.59. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $73.69.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.03 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

