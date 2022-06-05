SkinCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $36,311.39 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded 49.5% lower against the dollar. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $36,311.39 and $29,680.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,724.63 or 1.00019152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001683 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

