Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $829.83

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 829.83 ($10.50) and traded as high as GBX 859 ($10.87). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 844 ($10.68), with a volume of 130,306 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($13.66) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.98) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,053 ($13.32).

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 829.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 792.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 263.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 875.00%.

In other news, insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.10), for a total value of £15,178.09 ($19,203.05).

About Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.