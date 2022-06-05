Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.55.

NYSE SNOW opened at $129.82 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.93.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

