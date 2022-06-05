Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $34.70.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €36.00 ($38.71) to €38.00 ($40.86) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €25.50 ($27.42) price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.41) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($31.18) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.72.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.50. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $8.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.2694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

