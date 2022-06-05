Softcat (LON:SCT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,455.99

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,455.99 ($18.42) and traded as low as GBX 1,385 ($17.52). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,398 ($17.69), with a volume of 203,693 shares trading hands.

SCT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,910 ($24.16) to GBX 1,700 ($21.51) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.04) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,962 ($24.82).

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,455.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,603.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Softcat’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Lynne Weedall bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,267 ($16.03) per share, with a total value of £16,471 ($20,838.82).

Softcat Company Profile (LON:SCT)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

