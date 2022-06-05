SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $334.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $349.18.

Shares of SEDG opened at $298.34 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.86 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.51.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,399 shares of company stock worth $12,544,821 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $112,243,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after acquiring an additional 297,272 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $94,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

