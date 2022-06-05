Solrise Finance (SLRS) Market Capitalization Tops $6.02 Million

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $6.02 million and $426,865.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 549.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.36 or 0.08596938 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00445853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031462 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 73,535,563 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

