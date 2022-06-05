Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sonder in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sonder in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 7.10.

Sonder stock opened at 2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 3.52. Sonder has a 12 month low of 1.67 and a 12 month high of 10.88.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.41 by 0.23. The company had revenue of 80.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 75.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonder will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Sonder during the first quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Sonder during the first quarter worth $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonder during the first quarter worth $67,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Sonder during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonder during the first quarter worth $113,000.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

