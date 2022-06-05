SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $94.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of SouthState from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.79.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.15. SouthState has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $420,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $120,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,720 shares of company stock valued at $567,290. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,435,000 after buying an additional 220,760 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 30.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,430,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,840,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,487,000 after acquiring an additional 183,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

