S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Lowered to $365.00 at BMO Capital Markets

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $435.93.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $335.93 on Thursday. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.20.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,157 shares of company stock worth $2,911,877. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in S&P Global by 14.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $7,312,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,520,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,742,000 after buying an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in S&P Global by 60.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

