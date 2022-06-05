SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Holdings Lessened by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA cut its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises 0.6% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $86.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.35.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

