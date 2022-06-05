Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (FUND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 24th

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1389 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Sprott Focus Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FUND opened at $8.65 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $9.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64.

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $328,900. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.