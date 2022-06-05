Starlink Achieves Market Cap of $44.13 Million (STARL)

Starlink (STARL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Starlink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Starlink has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Starlink has a total market capitalization of $44.13 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 95.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.64 or 0.08804427 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00447684 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031306 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Starlink Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

