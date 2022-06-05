Status Trading Up 23.3% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. Status has a total market capitalization of $149.66 million and $14.05 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can now be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Status Profile

Status is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

