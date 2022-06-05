Step Finance (STEP) Trading Down 15.4% This Week

Step Finance (STEP) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $334,730.32 and $2.96 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 95.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.64 or 0.08804427 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00447684 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031306 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

