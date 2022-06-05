Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $250.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.80.

CRM opened at $184.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.51. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,333,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $26,965,080. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

