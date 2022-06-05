StockNews.com Downgrades Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

COWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Cowen from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cowen will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

