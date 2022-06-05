StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.17.
About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.