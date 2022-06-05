StockNews.com Lowers Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered Joint from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Joint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Joint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Joint alerts:

Shares of Joint stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $234.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Joint has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Joint will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 210,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,387,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Joint by 117.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Joint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Joint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Joint in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Joint in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Joint (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.