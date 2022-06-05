StockNews.com Upgrades Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $172.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.25 and its 200-day moving average is $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $158.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

