StockNews.com Upgrades Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ZBRA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $497.00.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $334.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $309.00 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

