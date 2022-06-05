Stratis (STRAX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $89.29 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00002177 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $89.60 million and $89.29 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001852 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 137,594,187 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts. In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform: Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation. STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above. “

Buying and Selling Stratis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

