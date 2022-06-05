Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18.

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $2.74. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 7.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Protective Life Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.