Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$68.62.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$62.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$36.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$60.19 and a 1 year high of C$74.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97, a quick ratio of 15,084.33 and a current ratio of 15,951.83.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$380.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.94%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

