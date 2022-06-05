Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Receives $8.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNL. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,764,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 567,581 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,862,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $8,891,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SUNL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 663,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,158. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.