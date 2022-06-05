T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $159.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.36.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.61 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.79 and a 200-day moving average of $121.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

