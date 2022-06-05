Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,823 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $161.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $145.51 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.72.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

