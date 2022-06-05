Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Price Target Raised to 125.00

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from 120.00 to 125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TELNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.48. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.4647 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 74.75%.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

