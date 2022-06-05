Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE TPX opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 101.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,748,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,124,000 after buying an additional 5,406,305 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,859,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 42,598 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.0% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,639,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,491,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,400,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

