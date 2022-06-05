Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th.

Texas Roadhouse has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Texas Roadhouse has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $80.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average of $84.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,125 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $223,906.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,556 shares of company stock valued at $961,498. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.10.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

