The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 124.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,583 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after purchasing an additional 944,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allstate by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $131.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

