The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $137.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.15.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $110.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 1.80. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $134.57.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Visteon by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Visteon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Visteon by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

