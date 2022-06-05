The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $40.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BWA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $54.85.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,133 shares of company stock worth $1,111,943 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 12.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 16.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,661,000 after purchasing an additional 101,086 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

