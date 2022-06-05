The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,628 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 177,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,435,000 after acquiring an additional 106,610 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 809,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 98,526 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 60,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

GBX stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $67,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,873.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

