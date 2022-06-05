The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.13% of Kroger worth $709,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kroger by 20.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kroger by 209.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Kroger by 9.4% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in Kroger by 31.6% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $357,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

