The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Cut by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,710 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.19.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $350.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.