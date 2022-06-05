Thunder Token Price Tops $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008179 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00143646 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000057 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000259 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars.

