Tixl 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $78,883.00 (TXL)

Tixl (TXL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. Tixl has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.35 or 0.00452299 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.98 or 0.00444320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031426 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

