TLA Worldwide (LON:TLA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

TLA Worldwide Plc (LON:TLA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.38 ($0.02). TLA Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,672,752 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09.
About TLA Worldwide (LON:TLA)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for TLA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.