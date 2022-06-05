Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.44.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 306,851 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 39,301 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

