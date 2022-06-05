Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $133.04

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 133.04 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 137.74 ($1.74). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 135.50 ($1.71), with a volume of 205,069 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £65.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.06.

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

