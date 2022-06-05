Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Increased to $54.20 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $51.50 to $54.20 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TWTR. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Twitter from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $54.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.37.

Shares of TWTR opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 174.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. Twitter has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,100,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,829,907.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 542,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,773,371. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,188,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028,406 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,565,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,660,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after buying an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

