Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 7,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $356.85 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.97 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.69 and a 200-day moving average of $443.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.69.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

