Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,696 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,193,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Claar Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 119,439 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,915 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

