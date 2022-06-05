Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $468.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ulta Beauty have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from its omnichannel strength. Also, the skincare category has been gaining from consumers’ rising interest in self-care. These upsides aided first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were backed by the strong execution of the company’s strategies and solid guest demand, with the latter gaining from the company’s exciting brand launches. Also, increased in-person activities and travel have been leading to the revival of the beauty category demand. All major categories delivered double-digit comp sales growth. Encouragingly, management raised its fiscal 2022 view. However, it expects SG&A deleverage and a decline in the gross margin.”

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $456.55.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $404.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $396.93 and a 200 day moving average of $387.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $319.05 and a 1-year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,571,000 after buying an additional 110,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.