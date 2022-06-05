UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s Largest Position

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 38,481 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 57.5% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP owned approximately 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $184,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $485.61 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.49.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.27.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

