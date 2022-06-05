UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Cut to Hold at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered UWM from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered UWM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on UWM to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.67.

Get UWM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. UWM has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. UWM’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in UWM in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.