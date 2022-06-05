Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $192.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $174.01 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

